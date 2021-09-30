Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2091604408
American Sign Language ASL Alphabet. Dactyl alphabet. Happy New Year on Deaf-mutes hand language.
G
By Golden_Tama
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022aidalphabet hand drawnalphabet setbackgroundblindbraillebraille alphabetcardchristmascollectioncommunicatecommunicationdeafdisableddyslexiaeducationfingerflyerfonthandhand drawnhelpholidayhumanillustrationisolatedlanguagelearnletterlettersmessagenew yearposterseesensesetsightlesssignspeaksymbolteachtexttouchvector
Similar images
More from this artist