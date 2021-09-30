Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2096377591
Agile project management, devOps team and scrum task board. Software developers, it devOps team and agile workflow vector illustration set. Project life cycle, engineers optimizing workflow
W
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agileboardbrainstormbusinesscartooncharactercollaborationcompanyconceptcoworkingcycledashboarddeveloperdevelopmentdevopsemployeefinanceflatflowillustrationinformationlifemanmanagementmarketingmeetingmethodmethodologyofficeoptimizationorganizationpersonplanprocessprojectscrumsoftwaresprintstrategysystemtaskteamteamworktimevectorwomanworkworkflowworkplace
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist