Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086658314
Aged middle east antique turkey orient palm tree oasis scene view with vintage tower dwelling. Outline ink hand drawn picture sketch in retro engraving graphic style with place for text on white sky
A
By ArtMari
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africaafricanancientarabarabiaarabianarchitectureasiaasianbackgroundbethlehembiblebiblicalbuildingcitycityscapedrawingeasternegypthistorichistoryhomehouseillustrationisraeljerusalemjewishjordanjordanianlandscapemarrakechmedievalmedinamoroccanmoroccomosquemuscatmuslimnazaretholdomanorientalpalestinepalestinianpersiansaudistreettownvectorvillage
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist