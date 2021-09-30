Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2103838793
African Wax Print fabric seamless, Ethnic handmade ornament for your design, Afro Ethnic flowers and tribal motifs geometric elements. Vector texture, Africa colorful textile Ankara fashion style
r
By robin.ph
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractafricaafricanafrican patternankaraarabicartbackdropbackgroundcirclescolorfulculturedecordecorationdecorativedesigndrawingelementethnicfabricfashionfloralflowerfolkgeometricgraphicillustrationindianmexicannativenatureorientalornamentpatternprintretroseamlesssenegalstylesunflowertextiletexturetiletraditionaltrendytribalvectorvintagewallpaperwrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist