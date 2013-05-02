Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Adult beard nomad wanderer go to worship. Aged middle east judaic jesus christ rabbi preacher apparel: shemagh hat, robe, thobe. Line black ink hand drawn human logo sign icon in retro cartoon style
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats