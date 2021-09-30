Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084553256
Abstract white and green realistic 3D cylinder pedestal podium set with green layers wavy backdrop. Pastel minimal scene for product display presentation. Vector rendering geometric platform design.
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dabstractawardbackdropbackgroundbasecirclecosmeticcurvescylinderdisplayemptyfloorfluidgeometricgreenisolatedlayerslightminimalmintmockupmodernobjectpastelpedestalplatformpodiumpresentationproductrealisticrenderingroomroundscenesetshadowshapeshowshowcaseshowroomstagestandstepsstudiotwowallwavewavywhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist