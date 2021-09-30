Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2103164792
Abstract universal grunge art texture. Creative artistic backgrounds set with brush strokes. Vector template for card, invitation, voucher, certificate. Trendy design for tag, cover, fabric, brochure
L
By LiukasArt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acrylicadvertisinganniversaryannualbannerbirthdaybohobrush strokebusiness cardcanvascelebrationcolorcompanycorporatecraftdecorationdoodlefashion collectionflyerfreehandgeometricgraphichand drawnheadlinehipster styleidentityinstagram backgroundinstagram businessmagazinemarkermodernoil paintpaperpartypatternplacardposterpostmodernismpresentationretrosalescrapbookscribblesplashstainstripestextilevintagewatercolorwedding
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist