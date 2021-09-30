Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100826297
Abstract turquoise pink Leaves, decorative Forest Foliage on blue background. Modern Floral Seamless Pattern. Natural hand drawn texture for fashion print, textile, fabric, invitation, wrapping paper
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundbluebotanicalclothescolorfulcoverdecorationdecorativedesignelegantfabricfashionfloralfoliageforestgardenhand drawnillustrationinteriorinvitationleaflittlemodernnatureorganicornamentpaperpatternpinkplantprintrepeatretroseamlessseasonspringsummersurfacetextiletexturetreetrendyturquoisevectorwallpaperwildwoodlandwrapping
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist