Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Abstract social region area district land toy white text space. Color drawn hang guide master dictator arm south east republic element icon sign. Art cartoon vector male director boss game move action
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats