Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083979659
Abstract realistic 3D white and green-blue steps cylinder pedestal podium set with pastel minimal wall scene for cosmetic product display presentation. Vector geometric rendering platform design.
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dabstractawardbackdropbackgroundbasebluebrightcirclecosmeticcreamcylinderdisplayemptyfloorgeometricgreengroupisolatedlightminimalmintmockupmodernobjectpastelpedestalplatformpodiumpresentationproductrealisticrenderingroomroundsceneshadowshapeshowshowcaseshowroomspacestagestandstepsstudiothreewallwhitewinner
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist