Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083978159
Abstract realistic 3D white cylinder pedestal podium with blue hologram pattern in circle window. Minimal scene for product display presentation. Vector geometric platform rendering. Stage showcase.
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dabstractawardbackdropbackgroundbasebluebrightcirclecleancylinderdesigndisplayemptyfloorformgeometricgrayholograminteriorisolatedlightminimalmockupmodernobjectpedestalperspectiveplatformpodiumpresentationproductrealisticrenderroomroundsceneshadowshowshowcaseshowroomspacestagestandstudiotemplatevectorwallwhitewindows
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist