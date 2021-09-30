Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084555593
Abstract overlap geometric shape on dark navy blue background. Luxury layered vertical rectangle pattern design. You can use for cover, template, poster, banner web, Print ad. Vector illustration.
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dabstractartbackdropbackgroundbannerbluecolorcornercreativedarkdesigndigitaldynamicelegantelementfacetfuturisticgeometricgradientgraphicillustrationlayerlayerslightluxurymeshmodernnavyorigamioverlappatternposterpresentationrectangleroundshadowshapespacesquarestripesstylesurfacetechnologytemplatetexturetrianglevectorwallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist