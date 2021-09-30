Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100832915
Abstract marble dusty rose blush liquid watercolor background with gold lines. Royal pink taupe alcohol ink drawing effect backdrop for obituary, menu, invitation, corporate flyer, Vector illustration
S
By Svetolk
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractalcohol inkbackgroundbeautybeigeblackblushbrushcatalogcolorcorporatecreativedesigneleganteliteepoxyfashionfluidflyerfoilframefuneralglittergoldgoldengravestonegreetinghand drawnillustrationinvitationluxurymarblememorialmenunatureobituarypinkposterprestigiousquartzroyalsplashtaupetexturetombstonevectorwallpaperwatercolorweddingwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist