Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102271295
Abstract Hand Drawing Geometric Ethnic Horizontal Zig Zag Stripes Seamless Vector Pattern Isolated Background
D
By DidemA
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractall over printaquamarineartworkbackgroundbannerblousebohemianbohoclothcushiondecorationdecorativedesigndiamond shapesdrawingdressethnicfabricfashiongeometricgeometrygraphichand drawnhome decorationhorizontalillustrationindianisolatedlinesornamentpatternpillowrepeatretroseamlesssocks templatestripedstripesstrokesurfacetextiletexturetraditionalupholsteryvectorvintagewallpaperwrapping paperzig zag
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist