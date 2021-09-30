Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2087644924
Abstract colorful grunge background. Contemporary modern art for silk scarf, hijab shawl design. Digital brushstrokes, painted texture for textile fabric, paper print. Fashion illustration
L
By LiukasArt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoriesacrylicagedarabicart decobandanabandannabatikbohobrightbrush strokeclothcottoncreativedamaskdecorationeastelegantfolkloricgarmentgeometricgirlgoldgraphichandkerchiefheadcoverheadscarfhijabkerchieflayoutlinesmuslimneckerchiefnecktieorientalpaintpostmodernismramadanretrosarongsatinscratchsplashstainstripestraditionaltrendyvintagewatercolorwomen
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist