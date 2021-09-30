Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2087095123
Abstract art background vector. Luxury minimal style wallpaper with golden line art flower and botanical leaves, Organic shapes, Watercolor. Vector background for banner, poster, Web and packaging
F
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbohobotanicalbouquetbranchcarddecorationdesigndrawingearth toneseucalyptusfabricfernfloralflowerfoliageframegardengoldgoldengreengreeneryhand paintedillustratedillustrationinkinvitationinviteleafleaveslime colorlineluxurymonster fruitmonstera deliciosanaturepatternpinkplantprintsetspringsummertexturetropicalvintagewallpaperwatercolorwhite
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist