Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084201863
60 percent off. sixty percent off bright red christmas baubles
m
By menTorEdu
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
-60-60%-60% off6060%60% offbackgroundballballsbannerbaublebrightbusinesscelebrationchristmas ballchristmas discountchristmas salesdecemberdiscountelementflyerglossyhappyholidayillustrationmarketmerryminus 60%new yearofferornamentpercentpricepromotionrealisticredsalesalesshinyshoppingsnowflakesspherevectorvector christmas balls
Categories: Business/Finance, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist