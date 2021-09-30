Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084517076
40 percent off. forty percent off bright red christmas baubles
m
By menTorEdu
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
-40-40%-40% off4040%40% offballballsbannerbaublebrightbusinesscelebrationchristmas ballchristmas discountchristmas salesdecemberdiscountelementfifteenflyerfortyforty percentglossyhappyholidayillustrationmarketmerryminus forty percentnew yearofferornamentpercentplanetpricepromotionrealisticredsalesalesshinyshoppingsnowflakesspherevectorvector christmas balls
Categories: Business/Finance, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist