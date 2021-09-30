Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2080859770
40% Off Sale Discount Tag, Sticker, Label, Sign, Price tag with 40% Percentage off. Special Offer promo design with discount sticker,discount tag,special offer 40%
L
By Laiju-Akter
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
40% discount sticker40% discount template40% offadadvertiseadvertisementbadgebannerbestbigbusinessbuycampaigncheapcolorfuldesigndiscount tagdiscount templateelementholidayiconinformationisolatedlabelobjectoffofferpercentpercentage 40%posterpriceprice tagpromopromotionalredreductionretailsalesellshopsignspecialstickersymboltag stickertemplatetoken
Categories: Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist