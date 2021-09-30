Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090007379
3d icon hand truck isolated on white background. Modern vector in 3d style. Trendy icon for web design.
V
By Violet Sun
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dbackgroundboxbrownbusinessbuycardboardcartcaseconceptconceptualdeliverydesigndistributionexpressfreefreightfulfilmenthandhand-truckiconillustrationisolatedmailmodernmoveorderpackpackagepackagingpostservicesetshipmentshippingsignstorestylesymboltransporttransportationtrendytruckvectorvioletwebwheelwhiteworker
Categories: Transportation, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist