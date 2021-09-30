Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083403824
2G Regel and 3g Regel. Geimpft ,Genesen.2G rule-vaccinated,recovered.Covid-19 rules in Germany.Black line icon.
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
192g3g3g regelbackgroundcarecoronacoronaviruscovidexclamation markgeimpftgenesengermangermanygetestetgraphichealthiconillustrationinfographicsinformationisolatedlabellinemeasurespandemicplaterecoveredredregelrulessignsquarestrategysymboltestedthreetrafficvaccinatedvaccinationwarningwarning platewhiteyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist