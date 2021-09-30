Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097357697
2022 Year of the Tiger banner. Illustration of two tigers in Chinese costume standing behind the house, holding red envelope and firecracker in their hands. Translation: Blessed tiger generates wealth
J
By JoyImage
Asset data
Popularity
Medium
Usage
Not used yet
Rare gem
There’s a lot of interest in this image but it hasn’t been licensed much. Be among the first and start a trend!
Related keywords
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist