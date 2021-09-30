Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100358426
2022 lettering. Handwritten figures isolated on white background. Calligraphy script for New Year greeting card, calendar or graduation banner. Vector typography design. Hand drawn number illustration
V
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
202222brushcalligraphiccalligraphychinesechinese new yeardatedecorationdecorativedesigndoodlefiguresgraduationgraphichand drawnhandwrittenheadhoroscopeillustrationinscriptionisolatedletteringlogolunarluxuryminimalminimalistnewnew year 2022oldorientalornamentpaintedpatternpostcardrichscribblescriptstampstylesymbolvectorvintagewaterwildwiseyearyear of tigerzodiac
Categories: Vintage, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist