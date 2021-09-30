Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2085513502
2022 Happy New Year t-shirt design set bundle. New year celebration design for print. Best for t-shirts, pillows, gifts, curtains, prints, posters and frames. Fully editable vector design
r
By ranoprnm
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractartartisticbackdropbackgroundbannercapcardcelebrationcertificatechristmascollegecongratulationscreativedecorationdesigneducationexperiencefashiongiftgraduationgraphicgreetinghappyholidayillustrationmagicmerrymodernnewpartypatternposterprintpurpleshirtstudentsymbolt shirttemplatetexttrendytypographyuniversityvectorvelvet violetvioletwebwinter
Categories: The Arts, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist