Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098731175
2022 Happy New Year of the Tiger. Greeting Card, Scribble Hand Drawn Brush Font, Freehand Typography Graphic Element. Vector illustration
P
By PeN2light
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022blackbrushcalendarcalligraphycardchineseclassiccoverdesigndesign elementsdoodledrawingdrawnengravedfiguresfontfreehandgraphicgreetinggrungehandhand drawnhandmadehandwrittenhappyhappy new yearinkinvitationisolatedletteringlinelogomarkerminimalnewnumberoutlinepencilretroscribblescriptsketchtypetypographyvectorvintagewhitewritingyear
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist