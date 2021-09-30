Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086659763
2 ladys palm push on dark forte backdrop. Line female logo pictogram. Black ink drawn creative work concept emblem in modern artistic doodle cartoon style on paper space for text. Close up top view
A
By ArtMari
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acousticarmartaudiobackgroundbuttonchordcomposedrawingeducationentertainmentequipmentfingergirlgrandgraphichandharmonyhumaniconillustrationinstrumentisolatedkeykeyboardlearningleisuremalemanmelodymusicmusiciannoteoctavepatternpeopleperformancepianopianoforteplaypresssignsilhouettesketchsoundsymboltonevectorvintagewoman
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist