Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2080047271
15 years anniversary creative logo template with ribbon. Poster template for Celebrating 15th event. Design for banner, magazine, brochure, web, invitation or greeting card. Vector illustration
e
By eengsuherman
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1515thadvertisementageanniversarybackgroundbadgebannerbirthdaybusinesscardcelebratecelebratingcelebrationceremonyclassiccompanycongratulationcongratulationsdecorationdesignelementeventexplosiongoldgoldengraduationhappyholidayiconillustrationinvitationisolatedjubileelabellogomarriagemodernnumberpartyribbonsealsignstampsuccesssymbolthvectorweddingyears
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist