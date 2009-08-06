Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
ZYWIEC, POLAND - AUGUST 6 2009: Participants of the 46th Beskidy Highlanders Week of Culture (TKB), the biggest folk culture event in Eastern Europe, parade through the folk group from Austria
Photo Formats
2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.