Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
ZURRIEQ, MALTA - SEP 06 2009 - The medieval statue of St Catherine of Alexandria at Zurrieq in Malta on September 06, 2009
Photo Formats
2736 × 3648 pixels • 9.1 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.