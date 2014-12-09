Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
ZURICH - APRIL 8: Singer Lesley McGuid as supporting act on Milows Zurich concert April 8, 2010 in Zurich, Switzerland. Milow fans reported enthusiastically about her performance later on.
Photo Formats
2103 × 3154 pixels • 7 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.