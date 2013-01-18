Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
ZLIN,CZECH REP.-AUGUST 23.Driver Josef Petak and co-driver Alena Benesova with car Peugeot 207 s2000 at Barum Rally event,speed check Nr.9 August 23.2008 in Zlin,Czech republic.
Photo Formats
3300 × 2209 pixels • 11 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.