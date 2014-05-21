Images

Image
Zinnia elegans cultivar, Paper Flower, belongs to the Asteraceae family, also known as the daisy family of genus sunflower. It is a bushy plant or sub-shrub annual used as an ornamental, cut flower.
Pink flower
Pink coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) in the summer garden flower bed
Every flower blooms in its own time.
Dahlia. Genus of plants of the Asteraceae family, native to Mexico, where the tuber is considered edible.
A beautiful flower
Dahlia flower grown in a garden
beautiful dahlias in the garden

467370296

467370296

2142432663

Item ID: 2142432663

Formats

  • 2464 × 1632 pixels • 8.2 × 5.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

N

Nadia Muhammad