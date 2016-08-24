Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Zinnia elegans cultivar, Paper Flower, belongs to the Asteraceae family, also known as the daisy family of genus sunflower. It is a bushy plant or sub-shrub annual used as an ornamental, cut flower.
