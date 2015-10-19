Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
ZILINA, SLOVAKIA - SEPTEMBER 15: MSK Zilina vs Chelsea FC player of Chelsea Nicolas Anelka in action at the match of European Champions League on September 15, 2010 in Zilina, Slovakia.
Photo Formats
3725 × 2483 pixels • 12.4 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG