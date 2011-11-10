Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
ZHUKOVSKY, RUSSIA - JUL 1:Radar on a motor vehicle Ural at the IV international salon of arms and military technology. Engineering technologies international forum on Jul 1, 2010 in Zhukovsky.
Photo Formats
4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG