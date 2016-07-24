Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Zen spiritual ritual meditating white face of Buddha, white candle on green floral background. Religion concept, esoterics. Still life style. Home decor. Place for text, copy space.
Formats
8003 × 5338 pixels • 26.7 × 17.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG