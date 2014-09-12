Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
ZAGREB, CROATIA - OCT 2: Aerial view of Dolac market covered with parasols and fresh fruit and vegetables on October 2, 2013 in Zagreb, Croatia. It has been the city's major trading place since 1926

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

169821815

Stock Photo ID: 169821815

ZAGREB, CROATIA - OCT 2: Aerial view of Dolac market covered with parasols and fresh fruit and vegetables on October 2, 2013 in Zagreb, Croatia. It has been the city's major trading place since 1926

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2800 × 4200 pixels • 9.3 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

paul prescott

paul prescott