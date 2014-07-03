Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103153758
ZAGREB, CROATIA - JULY 03, 2014: Stamp printed in Germany showing Wheelchair archery, 21st International Games for Paralysed, Heidelberg, circa 1972
