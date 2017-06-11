Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Zaanse Schans, Zaandam, Netherlands - September 16 2021: The historic windmill "De Gekroonde Poelenburg" in Zaanse Schans. It is an area known for its historic and well-preserved windmills and houses.
Venetian and Italian flags flying over Venice with blue cloudy sky background.
Working windmills on canal in Zaanse Schans, Netherlands
Australia christmas advertise
Iran's flag with the background of sky and a green and white flag
Green Windmills at Zaanse Schans
Working windmills on canal in Zaanse Schans, Netherlands
Uruguay and Ghana flags on street of typical English town

See more

1077952487

See more

1077952487

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127353909

Item ID: 2127353909

Zaanse Schans, Zaandam, Netherlands - September 16 2021: The historic windmill "De Gekroonde Poelenburg" in Zaanse Schans. It is an area known for its historic and well-preserved windmills and houses.

Important information

Formats

  • 5853 × 3902 pixels • 19.5 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

13threephotography

13threephotography