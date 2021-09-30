Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092763353
young yellow sprouts of lupine grow out of the snow, selective focus
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activebeginningcountrysidecultivationecologyenvironmentfarmingfieldfirstflorafloralfragilefreshnessfrom snowgardeninggrassgroundgrowgrowingherbaceoushorticulturelakelupinemeadowmeltsmorningnobodynutritionoutdoorparkplantraysseasonseasonalseedlingshineshootssmallsnowsoilspringsproutstemsunsunlightsunnysunshinetravelwonderfulyellow shoots
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist