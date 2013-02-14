Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young women with babies shows hearts after cleaning garbage in the park during sunset. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.
Funny blonde girls playing next to wigwam in the forest. Happy kids spending summertime outdoors. Children activities.
Mother with kids having fun in park
African family in traditional clothes at park.
happy family playing together outdoor in park mother with kids running on grass
Wonderful day for fun. Parents spending time with their children outside.
sisters
beautiful long-haired mother in a long blue dress in sunny summer forest walks with his beautiful children and handsome man

See more

1485563693

See more

1485563693

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132709159

Item ID: 2132709159

Young women with babies shows hearts after cleaning garbage in the park during sunset. Environmental care, waste recycling. Sorting garbage.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4673 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrii Medvednikov

Andrii Medvednikov