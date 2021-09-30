Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094683062
A young woman's Christmas shopping. Colorful bright paper bags with gifts. A walk through the Christmas shops of a young beautiful woman. Garlands, lights.Celebrating the New Year.
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultattractivebagbagsbeautifulbirthday shopperboxbuycelebrationcheerfulchristmas shoppingcustomerevefemalegiftgift boxgirlhappyhatjoyladylookingmallnew yearoutdoorspaperpresentpurchaseredretailsaleseasonsmilestorestreetstylish coatsweatertraditionwinter saleswomanwoman new yearwoman shoppingwomenyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist