Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091092470
Young woman in white shirt, brown pants, with yellow workman's helmet under her arm and blueprint tube hanging on her back. Concept of business, architecture, construction, empowerment.
Seville, Spain
f
By farinasfoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achievementambitionarchitectureaspirationassistantbackblueprintbusiness womanbusinesswomancareerconfidenceconstructioncorporatedelineationemployeeemploymentempowermentequalityexecutiveexpertisefemininefreedomgrowthhelmetimprovementindependenceindividualinspirationalissuejoblatinmanagementminorityoccupationpipepowerprofessionalsocietystrengthtrendtriumphtrustturnedvictorywinningwomanworkerworkingworkman'sworkplace
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist