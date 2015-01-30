Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Young woman walking in the autumn park. Beauty nature scene with colorful foliage background, yellow trees and leaves at fall season. Autumn outdoor lifestyle. Happy smiling woman relax on fall leaves
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG