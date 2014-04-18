Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young woman visits skillful doctor at hospital for vaccination . Covid 19 and coronavirus vaccination center service concept .
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG