Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A young woman undergoes an eyebrow correction procedure in a beauty salon, close-up. the girl paints her eyebrows in the salon.
Italy, Sicily, women at a professional makeup salon
Coloring eyebrows with paint in a beauty salon. The master distributes a special brush paint on the hair of the eyebrows. Brow architecture.
Teenager applying make-up by artist in studio.
Dyeing and shaping of eyebrows. girl in a beauty salon.eyebrow coloring
Beautiful woman applying colorful eye makeup
The boy are haircut barbershop
The master draws auxiliary lines between the eyebrows with a white pencil for permanent makeup. Creating an eyebrow sketch. Correction and coloring of eyebrows.

See more

1849030384

See more

1849030384

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132514297

Item ID: 2132514297

A young woman undergoes an eyebrow correction procedure in a beauty salon, close-up. the girl paints her eyebrows in the salon.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5349 × 3566 pixels • 17.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Inna photographer

Inna photographer