Image
Young woman in trendy stylish glasses and a bright orange oversized jacket on a white background
Studio shot of mature happy businesswoman smiling with red eyeglasses
Cheerful mature woman with yellow eyeglasses, isolated
Valentine's Day. Girl with glasses in the shape of heart
Cute asia girl wear orange glasses smiling with white background
Blonde woman with glasses and smiling over isolated blue background
A man unpleasantly surprised, isolated studio shot on a gray background
Beautiful redheaded young woman with satisfied facial expression, isolated on yellow background. Attractive female, natural red hair, pink cat eye sunglasses, wide smile & perfect teeth. Copy space.

1146058352

1146058352

2124971147

Item ID: 2124971147

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

KK_face