Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young woman stretching and working out at home. Female person training to stay healthy and fit. Cute woman smiling
Young female keeping fit boxing
Muscular Strong Athletic Men Pumping Up Muscles And Training In Gym.
Smiling pregnant woman touching her belly in the gym
Waiter in mask and gloves disinfecting table at cafe
Young fitness woman working out in the gym.
A woman with muscle definition holds a heavy chain
beautiful young woman wearing blue dress

See more

1239361945

See more

1239361945

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130876008

Item ID: 2130876008

Young woman stretching and working out at home. Female person training to stay healthy and fit. Cute woman smiling

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 1898 × 2380 pixels • 6.3 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 797 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 399 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rabanser

Rabanser