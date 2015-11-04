Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young woman standing in stylish room interior with white tile walls,wooden furniture tables,Decorated sofa, white floor tiles,home interior.luxury home apartment
Formats
10306 × 4215 pixels • 34.4 × 14.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 409 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 205 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG