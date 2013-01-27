Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young woman in sportswear with long hair sitting on the rock by the sea and enjoying sunrise on a summer morning
Young sexy blonde woman and man at romantic date at vacation.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132267905

Item ID: 2132267905

Young woman in sportswear with long hair sitting on the rock by the sea and enjoying sunrise on a summer morning

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5683 × 3789 pixels • 18.9 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mizuno555

Mizuno555